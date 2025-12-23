Arrest report: Suspect in fatal west Las Vegas stabbing took "sherms" days before attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 obtained an arrest report that provides new details on the fatal stabbing that took place in west Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 18.

According to the arrest report provided by Metro Police, officers received a call about a man now identified as 46-year-old Kenwonn Montgomery, allegedly chasing people with a butcher knife around 12:24 p.m. near the 1600 block of H Street.

The following footage was captured as the stabbing occurred. It may be disturbing to some.

Fatal west Las Vegas stabbing (video courtesy of TOXICGIXXER)

Witness interviews with police state that the mother of Kenwonn Montgomery was inside her home when her son, Kenwonn, started to knock on the door while wielding a butcher knife. He attempted to enter through the back door but was blocked by his mother. Kenwonn started to swing his knife and later began to chase his brother.

The chase continued until Kenwonn's brother saw a pedestrian, now identified as Joseph Kirkling, walking on the sidewalk at H Street north of Weaver Avenue. The brother yelled to the pedestrian, claiming that Kenwonn was trying to kill him, the report states.

Afterwards, Kenwonn began to run towards Kirkling and started to stab him, according to the police report.

Another brother of Kenwonn and a bystander were able to subdue the suspect as police started to arrive.

The victim, Kirkling, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Kenwonn was also transported to the hospital for a laceration to his hand and told medical crews that he had taken "sherms," the report states.

Kenwonn provided a statement to police in which he states that he got into an argument with his mother, and his brother stepped in to try to calm Kenwonn down. According to Kenwonn, he got into a "dispute" with the victim, who, according to Kenwonn, was "swinging aggressively" at him. Kenwonn started to allegedly stab the victim.

According to police, Kenwonn provided a statement to police where he admitted to smoking "sherm" two days before the alleged stabbing, and drank three Bud Lights and a couple of small bottles of tequila earlier in the day. He denied being diagnosed with a mental illness.

Kenwonn was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Bail was expected to be set during Montgomery's next court appearance, which will take place on the morning of Dec. 23.