LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a shooting in downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, around 9:30 p.m., they got a notification from ShotSpotter about the gunfire on Lewis near Charleston.

You can watch the full police briefing here:

FULL BREIFING: Two people shot dead near downtown Las Vegas, police say

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

Metro said the shooting started after a group of people got into a fight, eventually firing shots.

Investigators didn't release any details on other people involved, but said there is no threat to the public as this was an isolated incident.