Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman dies after two hit-and-run crashes in the east valley on Saturday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 7:42 p.m., a car was traveling northbound on North Nellis Boulevard north of East Monroe Avenue when a pedestrian crossed into North Nellis Boulevard north of East Monroe Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was struck by a car and was thrown into the street. Seconds later, another car hit the downed pedestrian. Both drivers fled the scene, according to police.

Medical crews arrived and determined the woman was beyond resuscitation and pronounced her dead.

Police are asking the public's help in locating the people of interest in the hit-and-run crash. The first suspect was driving a light-colored sedan with possible front-end damage.

LVMPD

The second suspect was driving a light colored hatchback. The two female occupants of the second vehicle parked in a nearby business and walked back to the collision before fleeing the scene.

LVMPD LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at the Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit crimestopperofnv.com, or use the mobile app P3. Tip directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

The collision remains under investigation.