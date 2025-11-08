LVMPD: Shooting in Spring Valley seriously injures one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared details regarding a shooting incident in Spring Valley.

It occurred on Saturday morning around 12:18 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Patrick Lane.

According to LVMPD, dispatch "received several phone calls of numerous cars doing donuts, and blocking the parking lots."

Upon their arrival, police found multiple people and vehicles blocking the area. The vehicles "fled the area" shortly after, revealing a man on the ground "with an apparent gun injury," LVMPD said.

Officials shared that the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

LVMPD detectives are investigating this event.