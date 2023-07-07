XFL names Dr. Anthony Blevins as the next Vegas Vipers head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Vipers officially have a new head coach.

On Friday, XFL officials announced that Dr. Anthony Blevins has been selected. Last season, he was the assistant special teams coordinator with the New York Giants. In 2021, he was also an assistant linebackers coach and in 2020, he was the team's assistant defensive backs coach. He was also the assistant special teams coach in 2018 and 2019.

"I'm honored to be named head coach of the Vipers," Blevins said. "I watched the XFL last season and I was incredibly impressed by the action on the field and the coaching on the sidelines. I'm looking forward to taking the next step in my career and this is a great opportunity to share my knowledge and experience while getting the most out of players on the field for the fans in the stands and watching at home."

Before joining the Giants, Blevins spent five years as a coach with the Arizona Cardinals and has also coached at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Tennessee State, and the University of Tennessee-Martin.

He was also part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011, the Cardinals in 2010, and the Chicago Bears in 2008. That's the same program that UNLV coach Akeem Davis is participating in this season with the Green Bay Packers.

Blevins will be replacing former Raider Rod Woodson who agreed with XFL officials to step down from leading the team.

Last year, the Vipers finished last in the North Division and had an overall record of 2-8. In the team's 10 games, Vegas was tied or leading at the half in seven of those games.

The XFL is hosting showcases several showcases this month in St. Louis, Washington D.C., Houston, and Arizona. The top performers will be invited to the XFL Combine, which is scheduled for July 25-27 in Arlington, Texas.