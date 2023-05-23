UNLV coach Akeem Davis selected for NFL diversity coaching fellowship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A UNLV football coach will be working with the Green Bay Packers as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur announced UNLV Cornerbacks Coach Akeem Davis has been selected as one of 14 coaches joining their staff for the next two months.

Congratulations to Cornerbacks Coach, Akeem Davis, for being accepted to the @NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Green Bay Packers! #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/a5Gss5TyFP — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) May 23, 2023

According to the NFL, the program is used as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. Selected coaches work with NFL staff during training camp, offseason workout programs, and minicamps. To be eligible, coaches have to be a former NFL player or have coaching experience at the high school, college, and/or other football leagues levels (CFL, XFL, etc.)

Davis was an undrafted free agent signed by the Washington Commanders in 2014. He spent parts of three seasons on the active roster at Washingon, New Orleans, Seattle, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville. He played 21 games in the NFL finishing with 11 tackles and a forced fumble. He was hired by UNLV in December. He spent the last three seasons as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Austin Peay State University.