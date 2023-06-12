Former Raider Rod Woodson parts ways with Vegas Vipers XFL team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Vipers XFL team will be led by a new head coach next season. That's after current coach and former Raider Rod Woodson and the XFL agreed to mutually part ways.

“After speaking with my family and members of the football operations team, we decided it was in our mutual interest for me to step away from the team,” said the NFL Hall of Famer. “I would like to thank everyone at the League and wish them continued success as they enter season two.”

“During Rod’s time with the team, the players had an incredible opportunity to learn and benefit from his experience," said XFL President Russ Brandon. "He left an indelible mark on all the coaches, staff, and players. We wish Rod and his family all the best in their future pursuits."

The Vegas Vipers finished its inaugural season with the second worst record in league going 2-8. That was last in the North Division. The only team finishing worse than the Vipers was the Orlando Guardians who finished the season at 1-9.

League officials said the search for a new head coach will "begin immediately."

According to a report by Forbes, the XFL lost $60 million this season and cut some jobs. However, the report states the league is expecting to bring in $100 next year due to long-term sponsorship contracts for the next three years.

“Our inaugural season was a success by all measures and we are pleased by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received from fans, players, and partners," Brandon said. "The consistent engagement levels we saw throughout the season is our proof of concept – that there is demand for spring football – and we are proud to have delivered on our promises of being fan-first, fast-paced, and innovative. We have built this League on a very strong foundation and we will continue to build and grow as we plan for 2024 and beyond.”