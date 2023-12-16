World Series Of Poker announces 2024 tournament dates in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker has wrapped up its newest winter series and is announcing new details for the 2024 summer event in Las Vegas.

On Friday, tournament officials announced the 55th annual World Series of Poker tournament is scheduled to run from May 28 through July 17 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. "The Main Event" will return from July 3 through July 17.

According to tournament officials, the fully daily event schedule will be announced in early 2024. Events like Mystery Millions, Millionaire Maker, and the Senior's Championship will all be returning. They add that reduced room rates will be available at Caesars Entertainment properties for the series and that information will be released at a later date.

Tournament officials add that players can go to their website for full details on ways to qualify for the 2024 World Series of Poker.

The 2023 tournament shattered records while awarding more than $400,000,000 in prize pool. For the tournament, 10,043 people entered the "Main Event", which was won by Daniel Weinman, who earned $12.1 million.

"There's not much more that can be said about what a special year 2023 was for the World Series of Poker and the game of poker," said Ty Stewart, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. "But it's time to turn the page and begin the countdown to 2024. Records are made to be broken. We're busy on improvements to make sure 2024 is both the biggest and best event in poker history. Mark your calendars and bank those vacation days. We'll see you in Vegas."