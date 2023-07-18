Daniel Weinman wins 54th annual World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series Of Poker has crowned a new winner in the Main Event.

After 10 days of play, Daniel Weinman beat an all-time record 10,043 people to be named the Main Event Champion for the 54th annual World Series Of Poker. He is also the first American Main Event champion since 2018.

He ended up taking home $12.1 million in prize money, which tournament officials said was the largest Main Event payout ever from the biggest prize pool in the history of live poker. The prize pool was $93,399,900.

"Today will hold a special place in the history of live tournament poker," said World Series Of Poker Senior Vice President and Executive Director Ty Stewart. "After 17 years, we have named the winner of the largest Main Event in the history of the WSOP. To watch Daniel's emphatic victory over the 10,043 entrants was nothing short of spectacular. It will be an honor to raise his banner next year and display his picture in the new Gallery of Champions Exhibit at the Horseshoe."

During the Main Event, World Series Of Poker officials announced the launch of the WSOP Paradise, a new winter series set to debut at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. That tournament is scheduled to run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 14.