World Series of Poker 2023 event shatters all-time attendance record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Main Event is setting new records for the World Series of Poker.

On Thursday, tournament officials said they've received at least 9,000 entries. That breaks the previous record of 8,773 people that was set back in 2006.

"This is a colossal day not only in the history of the WSOP but for poker itself," said Senior Vice President and Executive Director Ty Stewart. "It's particularly special to make history in our first year at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas. I think today is a huge testament to the passion of the entire poker community who rallies around this event every year. We're hoping this record is short-lived and we'll be ready for another monster turnout next summer."

Today marks a monumental day in the history of the game of poker.♠️ The @WSOP has officially shattered the all-time attendance record of 8,773 entrants for its Main Event and is now recording the largest and richest tournament in live poker history. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/aJCxDkZIki — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) July 6, 2023

Event officials said late registration wraps up on Saturday night so it's possible that record number could continue to grow.

They add the turnout also guarantees that someone in the field will win a "Main Event Seat For Life" or complimentary entry into the Main Event for the next 30 years. That drawing will take place after registration closes on Saturday.

According to the tournament schedule, the Main Event No-Limit Hold'em World Championship began earlier this month. The final table for the Main Event is expected to wrap up on July 17.