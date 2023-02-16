Watch Now
William Hill sportsbook back online after 72 hour shutdown

William Hill sportsbook bettors have been unable to claim their prize since halftime of the Super Bowl. Abel Garcia reports.
Posted at 9:08 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 00:08:10-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After going dark for more than 72 hours, the William Hill Nevada sports betting app is working again as of Wednesday evening.

The app crashed sometime between kickoff and halftime of the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

Bettors in Nevada were also unable to make bets at William Hill sportsbook ticket windows for a time following the initial interruption.

Numerous bettors were frustrated by the outage, which the company acknowledged in a series of tweets since Sunday.

In one of the tweets, the company called the outage a "system failure," but the cause of the interruption is unknown.

