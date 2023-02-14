Bettors unable to claim their prize after Super Bowl with William Hill sportsbook

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of William Hill sportsbook bettors have been unable to claim their prize.

The sportsbook system shut down before halftime during the Super Bowl. The Nevada Gaming Control Board is now investigating the failure.

One bettor, Mary Love, spent most of her Monday morning headed back to the Silver Nugget Casino where she placed her Super Bowl bet Sunday on the Kansas City Chiefs.

After arriving to claim her winnings at a William Hill sportsbook, her day took a turn.

"They said the system was down," she said. "The system had been down since halftime yesterday."

When she walked into her sportsbook, she got the news from an employee there would be no payouts at any William Hill sportsbook location in the valley, or even in the state.

"I'm like 'why?' So many people bet, and what I thought about were the people that spend money, like a thousand, two, three, four, five thousand and they go and they want their money and the system is down," she said.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is now involved. Their senior economic analyst sent out a statement saying, in part, "[the board] is aware of the issue and board agents from the enforcement and technology division are currently investigating the matter."

On Twitter during the game, William Hill tweeted, "We are aware of an issue affecting users in Nevada. We hope to have a resolution as soon as possible."

However, Monday morning the company acknowledged the continuing problem affecting their app, sportsbook locations and kiosks.

They tweeted saying, "our team is aggressively working to restore full functionality."

RELATED: William Hill sportsbook app goes down during Super Bowl; some users unable to collect winnings

KTNV reached out to a William Hill representative to ask about the system wide outage. However, at this time they have not responded.

Many like Love are still left with not answers, hundreds are taking to social media to express their frustrations about the sytem crash and demanding the sportsbook show them the money.

"I mean that is what betting is, when you bet - you get paid," Love said.

Love says she's been betting for more than 30 years, and this has never happened before. She says shocked that a system would short circuit on the biggest sports betting day of the year.

"I am going to expect at least double," she said. "Or I am going to get mad at the whole system myself."