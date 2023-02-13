William Hill sportsbook app goes down during Super Bowl; some users unable to collect winnings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some sports bettors in Southern Nevada have run into issues while attempting to collect on Super Bowl bets from a popular sportsbook.

Some William Hill customers expressed frustration Monday because they weren't — as of early this afternoon — able to access their mobile sports wagering accounts.

The William Hill Nevada smartphone app stopped working, according to numerous users, sometime around kickoff of Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

At around noon Monday, the app was still unavailable to users, showing only an error message.

A tweet sent Monday by William Hill said the company was "aggressively working to restore full functionality" to its Nevada app.

Our team is aggressively working to restore full functionality to the William Hill Nevada app. We understand how frustrating this is for our guests, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are moving quickly to resolve the problem. Thank you for your continued patience. https://t.co/qHbfQXAAVR — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) February 13, 2023

The tweet asked customers for "continued patience."

One bettor who uses the William Hill app told 13 Action News that she attempted to retrieve Super Bowl winnings from her account at a physical William Hill sportsbook location at a casino in Las Vegas on Monday, but was told that the company's entire system was down.

KTNV-TV reached out to William Hill, but had not heard back as of midday Monday.

William Hill sportsbooks can be found at numerous casinos in Las Vegas and Henderson, including the Flamingo, Venetian, Plaza and Railroad Pass.

This is a developing story. Check back later for any updates.