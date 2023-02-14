William Hill gets retail sportsbooks back online after mid-Super Bowl outage; Nevada app still down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — William Hill says its retail sportsbooks are operational once again after a mid-Super Bowl outage left many sports bettors unable to access their accounts or collect their winnings.

In an update posted to the company's Twitter account on Tuesday, William Hill said issues with its Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and William Hill Nevada apps were not yet resolved.

"We sincerely apologize for the frustration and inconvenience it's caused our valued customers," the company said of the outage, which began in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

The company said the outage was due to an "unforeseen technical issue." Its team "has been aggressively working to bring the platform back to full functionality as quickly as possible," William Hill stated.

"We have pinpointed the cause of the system failure and are now working through the resolution with all of our available resources," the company said.

William Hill sportsbooks can be found at numerous casinos in Las Vegas and Henderson, including the Flamingo, Venetian, Plaza and Railroad Pass.