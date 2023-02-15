Nevada Gaming Control Board investigating ongoing William Hill sportsbook outage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some sports bettors in Southern Nevada continued to have issues accessing their online William Hill Nevada accounts Tuesday.

As of early this afternoon, bettors who use the company's mobile app still were unable to log in to their accounts, nearly 48 hours after the system crashed during the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

As of early Tuesday, bets were being accepted — and printed winning tickets were being cashed — at William Hill sportsbook locations in Nevada.

SYSTEM SHUT DOWN: Bettors unable to claim their prize after Super Bowl with William Hill sportsbook

The in-person ticket window functionality, however, did not satisfy William Hill online customer Damon Paster.

The Mesquite resident told 13 Action News that he's frustrated that he still wasn't able to, as of midday Tuesday, get into his mobile app account.

"I don't have a ton of money in the account, but I definitely have four figures," Paster said. "It's ridiculous. We're on day two of this now. It's infuriating to me that they're still taking bets at the book, but I can't get to my money. What's going on with my money?"

In a statement sent early Tuesday, William Hill called the outage a "system failure." The company said it had "pinpointed" the cause of the outage, but it did not offer a timeline of when the mobile system might be working again.

In Nevada, over $150 million was bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to state gaming regulators.

On Monday, a representative from the Nevada Gaming Control Board said the regulatory body was investigating the outage.

The representative did not immediately return a message from KTNV-TV Tuesday afternoon.

"This isn't some offshore account," Paster said. "I'm right here in Clark County and I'm using a local service. There shouldn't be an issue like this."