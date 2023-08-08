Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu signs with New York Jets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu signed with the NFL's New York Jets.

Taumoepenu is one of three players who signed NFL contracts on Monday. However, he's the fourth to sign a contract overall this year.

Brandon Dillon signed with the Washington Commanders on May 30; John Lovettsigned with the Pittsburgh Steelers on July 31 and Mathew Sexton signed with the Atlanta Falcons on August 3.

The total number of players who signed NFL contracts equals to 48.

He was named the XFL’s Defensive Player of the Year following the season, appeared in all 10 games for the Vipers.