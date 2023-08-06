Vegas Vipers wide receiver Matthew Sexton signs NFL contract with Atlanta Falcons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The XFL Vegas Vipers' wide receiver Matthew Sexton signed with the NFL Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

According to a press release on Thursday, Sexton will become the third Viper to sign an NFL contract ahead of the regular season. He will join the ranks of Brandon Dillon, who signed with the Washington Commanders on May 30, as well as John Lovett, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on July 31.

Sexton is also one of six XFL players to sign an NFL contract on Thursday, along with DC Defenders running back Abram Smith, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings, and St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Mike Rose, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. Additionally, Orlando Guardians defensive lineman Caeveon Patton, San Antonio Brahmas defensive lineman Matthew Gotel, and Seattle Sea Dragons offensive lineman Michal Menet will be joining Sexton on the Atlanta Falcons.

This brings the total number of players who have signed an NFL contract to 43. Also, 145 invitations have been sent to XFL players for camps or to hold individual workouts with NFL teams since the conclusion of the regular season.

Sexton appeared in all 10 games for the Vipers in 2023 and made 23 catches totaling 364 receiving yards. His receptions and receiving yards ranked as the second most on the team and yards ranked 15th in the league. He also served as the team’s primary punt returner, averaging 7.8 yards per return.

Monday, May 15, was the first day XFL players could officially sign NFL contracts, though if players return to the XFL, they will be allowed to resume with their former teams.