Vegas Vipers running back John Lovett signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Vegas Vipers player is heading to the National Football League.

On Monday, the XFL announced that running back John Lovett has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the 2023 season, Lovett played in 10 games for Vegas with 227 rushing yards, which ranked second on the team and 13th in the XFL. He also had 14 receptions for 269 yards, two receiving touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns.

Lovett is the second Vegas Viper to head to the NFL after tight end Brandon Dillon signed with the Washington Commanders on May 30th. Dillon also played in all 10 games and he made eight receptions for 87 yards. The Commanders will be his fourth NFL organizations after spending time playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints.

According to the XFL, Lovett is the 36th XFL player to sign an NFL contract. As of Tuesday, 136 players have received invitations to join NFL teams for training camp or hold individual workouts since the 2023 XFL season ended.

The XFL also said season tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale for six teams. They said season tickets for the Houston Roughnecks and Vegas Vipers will go on sale at a later date, although they are accepting ticket deposits.