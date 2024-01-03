Vegas Thrill announces results of draft ahead of inaugural season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Thrill have added even more faces to their inaugural lineup.

The team has announced the results of their first draft, which include:



Hannah Pukis, a setter from the University of Minnesota

Gabby Gonzales, an outside hitter from the University of Oregon

Kylie Murr, a libero from the University of Minnesota

Hannah Maddux, an outside hitter from the University of South Alabama

Maddie Schermerhorn, a libero from Purdue University

They will be joined by Alisha Glass Childress, Khat Bell, Layne Van Buskirk, Saskia Hippe, Molly McGage, and Berkeley Oblad.

RELATED LINK: 'It's our time': Vegas Thrill ready to ace inaugural season

"We couldn't be more honored and excited to further solidify Vegas Thrill's potential and watch our team of nationally-recognized women gear up for our first match in Omaha on Feb. 7," President of Vegas Thrill, Ruben Herrera, said. "The talent and passion we witnessed during this first draft was heart-pumping. We can't wait to introduce our historical team to Las Vegas and its home arena, The Dollar Loan Center."

The Thrill is one of seven U.S. teams that will take the court for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation's 2024 season. There will be 24 matches, 12 on the road and 12 at home, and the season is scheduled to run from Jan. to May 2024.

The team's first game will be in Omaha on Feb. 7 and their first home game will be at The Dollar Loan Center against Omaha on Feb. 15. You can see the full schedule and learn how to buy tickets here.