Las Vegas getting team ahead of Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another sports league is coming to Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the Pro Volleyball Federation announced Las Vegas will be one of seven cities that have a team for the league's inaugural season in 2024.

"We could not be more excited about the addition of the Las Vegas franchise," said Dave Whinham, the league's co-founder. "Las Vegas is such a fast-growing market and one that has proven to supports its professional teams. Just as exciting are the people that we have been able to attract to the organization. Each individual represents excellence and each has had a very distinguished career that we know will translate into the Las Vegas team having a remarkable leadership team in every respect."

The ownership group includes local political leader Andy Abboud as well as former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning.

"Women's volleyball is not only the top United States team sport in high school with more than 500,000 girls players annually, it's one of the highest-rated Olympic sports every four years," Bruning said. "It's past time for the best athletes in the world to have a United States-based professional league where they can showcase their talents."

The Las Vegas team will be led by head coach Fran Flory, who was inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. She spent 31 years as a head coach in college, including 24 at Louisiana State University where she led the school to nine NCAA tournament appearances, seven SEC West titles, and an SEC championship in 2009.

Ruben Herrera was also named the Las Vegas team's president. He is a former Red Bull marketing executive who also served as club director for the Vegas Aces youth volleyball organization. He was also an assistant coach at UNLV.

Each of the seven teams will play a 24-match schedule in 2024. In addition, the league is adding another three teams in 2025. One of those markets will be Dallas while the other teams will be announced in the coming days.

The Las Vegas franchise will announce their team name, playing venue, players, and additional members of the ownership group in the coming weeks.