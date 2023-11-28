Vegas Thrill: Las Vegas' new pro volleyball team reveals name, logo, home court

HENDERSON (KTNV) — In October, we found out that Las Vegas is getting a new professional women's volleyball team. On Monday, we found out what it'd be called.

The team announced its name, the Vegas Thrill. The team showed off its new logo, "THRILL," and debuted its color scheme of teal, navy, and gold. One of seven teams in the new Pro Volleyball Federation, the Thrill will play their games at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson beginning in Feb. 2024.

SCHEDULE: Pro Volleyball Federation, Las Vegas team announce 2024 schedule

"We're literally thrilled to be here," new player Alisha Childress told KTNV sports reporter Nick Walters. "This is all happening really fast, and so I think we take small moments to really appreciate what it means to be here in Vegas, what it means to start pro volleyball in the U.S. and be a part of this community."

"Sports are growing here, and it's so exciting to be a part of that culture and community," player Berkeley Oblad said. "The fans are just what make it awesome."

The Thrill joins the Henderson Silver Knights hockey team, the Vegas Knight Hawks, and the G-League Ignite basketball team as teams to play at the Dollar Loan Center. Fran Flory, the all-time winningest volleyball head coach at LSU, will lead the Thrill as head coach in the league's inaugural season.

"I think the city is a perfect match," Flory said. "Volleyball is thrilling, right? No pun intended. It's an amazing sport. Vegas is primed to be, if it isn't already, the sports capital of the world. To be on the cusp of that happening here and on the cusp of bringing professional volleyball to the United States, it's a perfect marriage."

The Thrill's first home match will be on Feb. 15 against Omaha. Season tickets are now on sale.