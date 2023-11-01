Pro Volleyball Federation, Las Vegas team announce 2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on for the valley's latest sports franchise.

About a month ago, the Pro Volleyball Federation announced that Las Vegas will be one of seven cities that will have a team for the league's inaugural season in 2024. On Wednesday, they released the schedule for the 2024 season. Each team will play 12 matches at home and 12 on the road. You can see when Las Vegas will play below.



Feb. 7, 2024 - @ Omaha Supernovas

Feb. 10, 2024 - @ Orlando Valkyries

Feb. 15, 2024 - vs. Omaha Supernovas

Feb. 19, 2024 - @ San Diego

Feb. 22, 2024 - vs. Orlando Valkyries

Feb. 24, 2024 - vs. Columbus Fury

Feb. 26, 2024 - @ Columbus Fury

Feb. 29, 2024 - @ San Diego

March 4, 2024 - vs. Atlanta Vibe

March 9, 2024 - @ Atlanta Vibe

March 11, 2024 - @ Columbus Fury

March 17, 2024 - @ Grand Rapids Rise

March 24, 2024 - vs. San Diego

March 26, 2024 - vs. Grand Rapids Rise

March 30, 2024 - @ Omaha Supernovas

April 8, 2024 - vs. Atlanta Vibe

April 13, 2024 - @ Grand Rapids Rise

April 17, 2024 - vs. Columbus Fury

April 20, 2024 - vs. Grand Rapids Rise

April 26, 2024 - @ San Diego

April 28, 2024 - @ Atlanta Vibe

May 1, 2024 - vs. Orlando Valkyries

May 6, 2024 - vs. Omaha Supernovas

May 11, 2024 - @ Orlando Valkyries

After regular season, the top four teams in the standings will compete for the Pro Volleyabll Championship during the weekend of May 16-19, 2024. The location of the championship will be determined and announced at a later date.

The Las Vegas team hasn't announced their team name, where they will play, or the complete roster. However, the team said the roster will include Olympians, National Champions, and All-Americans. To date, team officials said seven "world-class professional players" have been signed to a contract and will "soon be introduced" to the City of Las Vegas.

"The next 84 days cannot come fast enough," said Jen Spicher, CEO of the Pro Volleyball Federation. "To see the lineup of matches we have in 16 weeks of regular season play is exciting and we know that our real pro volleyball players will showcase the sport like never before."