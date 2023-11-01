Pro Volleyball Federation, Las Vegas team announce 2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on for the valley's latest sports franchise.
About a month ago, the Pro Volleyball Federation announced that Las Vegas will be one of seven cities that will have a team for the league's inaugural season in 2024. On Wednesday, they released the schedule for the 2024 season. Each team will play 12 matches at home and 12 on the road. You can see when Las Vegas will play below.
- Feb. 7, 2024 - @ Omaha Supernovas
- Feb. 10, 2024 - @ Orlando Valkyries
- Feb. 15, 2024 - vs. Omaha Supernovas
- Feb. 19, 2024 - @ San Diego
- Feb. 22, 2024 - vs. Orlando Valkyries
- Feb. 24, 2024 - vs. Columbus Fury
- Feb. 26, 2024 - @ Columbus Fury
- Feb. 29, 2024 - @ San Diego
- March 4, 2024 - vs. Atlanta Vibe
- March 9, 2024 - @ Atlanta Vibe
- March 11, 2024 - @ Columbus Fury
- March 17, 2024 - @ Grand Rapids Rise
- March 24, 2024 - vs. San Diego
- March 26, 2024 - vs. Grand Rapids Rise
- March 30, 2024 - @ Omaha Supernovas
- April 8, 2024 - vs. Atlanta Vibe
- April 13, 2024 - @ Grand Rapids Rise
- April 17, 2024 - vs. Columbus Fury
- April 20, 2024 - vs. Grand Rapids Rise
- April 26, 2024 - @ San Diego
- April 28, 2024 - @ Atlanta Vibe
- May 1, 2024 - vs. Orlando Valkyries
- May 6, 2024 - vs. Omaha Supernovas
- May 11, 2024 - @ Orlando Valkyries
After regular season, the top four teams in the standings will compete for the Pro Volleyabll Championship during the weekend of May 16-19, 2024. The location of the championship will be determined and announced at a later date.
The Las Vegas team hasn't announced their team name, where they will play, or the complete roster. However, the team said the roster will include Olympians, National Champions, and All-Americans. To date, team officials said seven "world-class professional players" have been signed to a contract and will "soon be introduced" to the City of Las Vegas.
"The next 84 days cannot come fast enough," said Jen Spicher, CEO of the Pro Volleyball Federation. "To see the lineup of matches we have in 16 weeks of regular season play is exciting and we know that our real pro volleyball players will showcase the sport like never before."