Vegas sportsbooks anticipate busy, historic betting weekend of college football season openers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Week 0 provided some action, including the UNLV Rebels' season opener, college football officially returns nationwide this weekend.
Week 1 is providing one of the most stacked slates of games for a college football season opener in history.
The schedule is headlined by the top-ranked Texas Longhorns visiting the 3rd-ranked, defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. The 2024 CFP Semifinal rematch is expected to be among the highest-viewed college football season openers ever.
Vegas sportsbooks expect lots of traffic and lots of betting over the weekend, with games going through Monday night.
I visited Westgate Superbook to find out why John Murray, the popular sportsbook's VP of Race & Sport, says "I think it's going to be the best college football Week 1 we've ever had."
WATCH | College football returns with anticipated historic betting season
