Vegas Knight Hawks to compete in their first-ever IFL Western Conference Championship

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks will be on home turf when they play in their first Indoor Football League Western Conference Championship on Friday.
On Thursday, the Knight Hawks announced a number of activations for fans who attend the championship game against San Diego Strike Force, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on August 8 at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson.
This comes after the Knight Hawks secured their first playoff victory in franchise history on Sunday with a win over the Bay Area Panthers.
Here's what they have in store.
The Vegas Knight Hawks shared that the first 3,000 fans will get a branded rally towel, and that the first 1,000 will receive a commemorative poster.
Merchandise will be available for purchase at The Saddlery, with all gear (excluding Western Conference Championship branded merchandise) running at 30% off.
Face paint is also scheduled into the evening's fun, with painters located on the concourse.
Refreshments will be available for purchase as well.
The Vegas Knight Hawks shared that one fan will also win an Opening Knight Golden Ticket that provides two tickets to the 2025-26 home openers of the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, and Vegas Knight Hawks. Fans can enter to win by scanning the QR code found on ads on the jumbotron and concourse.
Winners of the championship game will move on to play in the IFL National Championship in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, August 23.
You can purchase tickets to the game on AXS.com.
-
How local student athletes maintain success in and out of the classroomAs Clark County schools prepare to reopen, student-athletes across Las Vegas are getting ready for another year of balancing academics and sports.
Summerlin South rallies from 8-run deficit, advances to Mountain RegionDown 8–0 in the first inning, Summerlin South Little League stormed all the way back — scoring 22 runs to beat Utah by mercy rule, 22–12, on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Lights introduce new head coach Devin Rensing after midseason firingA new man is leading the charge for the Las Vegas Lights. Providing a spark from Cashman Field sidelines is now Devin Rensing, his hire announced by the team on Monday.
Fever's Sophie Cunningham reacts after another sex toy disrupts WNBA gameFor the third time in a week, a WNBA game has been disrupted after a sex toy came flying out of the stands and onto the court, this time appearing to strike Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.