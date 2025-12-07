Sun City Summerlin Pickleball Tournament raises thousands for Toys for Tots in ninth year

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — The pickleball courts at Desert Vista Community Center transformed into a holiday fundraiser this weekend as Sun City Summerlin hosted its annual Toys for Tots tournament, drawing more than 240 players and raising more than $10,000 for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s toy drive.

Now in its ninth year, organizers say the event has raised about $75,000 since it began.

For many participants, the charitable spirit is just as meaningful as the matches. Volunteer Rady Mejia said the event is something he looks forward to long before the first serve.

“Every year, I can’t sleep anymore when this tournament is coming up, because I know I’m gonna volunteer as a check-in guy,” Mejia said. “We do this every year, and whatever we make is given to Toys for Tots.”

Mejia said the community turnout continues to grow, noting how far the sport has come in the region. “The pickleball in Southern Nevada has grown so much,” he said. “In 2008, there were about three courts… now there are about 30, including the schools.”

Saturday’s event featured players dressed in holiday costumes, a tradition that has become part of the fun.

“Carol is the crafty one, and she always comes up with great ideas,” player Jennifer Drum said. “So we figured toy soldiers. So guess what? Here we are.”

Drum said the day is about both competition and purpose. “We’re gonna play… try to get the gold… and most importantly, we’re gonna have fun and raise money for a great cause,” she said.

For many players, the sport has created close friendships.

“I wouldn’t have met these wonderful ladies without pickleball,” player Kris Nieman said. “They have become my family and my friends.”

Drum added that the social aspect of pickleball is immediate. “You meet one person and all of a sudden you’re in like 15 GroupMes, four text strands, and you are now having a Google calendar for all your pickleball stuff,” she said.

Instructor and Marine Corps veteran Mike Mason said the sport brings together people of all ages. “My youngest student was seven, my oldest was 86… and the game is so fun they can actually play together,” he said. “It’s beautiful. I love it.”

Ambassador Jennifer Reasner said the impact of the event is clearly visible.

“The greatest benefactors are going to be the kids that are going to receive all the donations,” she said. “I’ve seen the boxes of donations around here — it’s just amazing.”

As the event wrapped, organizers said they expected fundraising totals to continue rising through the weekend.