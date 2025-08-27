Vegas Knight Hawks to celebrate IFL Championship with patio party. You're invited!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas is quickly becoming the city of champions, giving Southern Nevadans plenty to celebrate.
One such celebration is happening this week as the Vegas Knight Hawks host a party in honor of their IFL National Championship.
WATCH| We caught up with the team as they prepared for the first championship game in franchise history:
Head Coach Mike Davis, his coaching staff, and Knight Hawks players will be in attendance. The Championship celebration will include team meet and greets, giveaways, prizes, and more.
To help celebrate the historic victory, fans can purchase a 2026 full-season membership by Tuesday, Sept. 30 and receive a limited-edition member-exclusive championship ring, along with special Champions Pricing.
It's all happening at M Resorts Patio on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. This event is open to the public, so CLICK HERE to RSVP.
