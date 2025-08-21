Vegas Knight Hawks prepare to take flight for historic championship appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Knight Hawks are Indoor Football League Championship-bound, and the team tells me they're making the most of this historic opportunity.

"Being able to do it with some of the same guys from last year, being here for three years, being under Mike Davis for that long, seeing the growth of the program, it means the world," said wide receiver Quentin Randolph.

Hear from the Vegas Knight Hawks before they head to Tucson for their first-ever championship game:

Catch up with the Vegas Knight Hawks ahead of their first-ever IFL National Championship game

As the Knight Hawks prepare for their championship match-up, they face the challenge of overcoming a strong Blizzard defense. Quarterback Jayden DeLaura emphasized the importance of execution against Green Bay's sound defensive unit.

"There's not really one guy you can really key on or pick on, so we just have to go out there and execute," DeLaura said.

The Knight Hawks' defense faces its own challenge against the league's best offense, led by Green Bay's dual-threat quarterback.

"They have a great QB; he runs their offense. He can run the ball; he can throw the ball; he's very dynamic, so we just have to run to the ball — that's our key to the game," said defensive back Darius Williams.

Swarming to the ball has become the defensive mantra for Vegas, while the entire team has adopted a simple phrase throughout the playoffs: "We not done yet."

The Knight Hawks will face the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Tucson for the title live on CBS Sports Network.

Fans can cheer the Knight Hawks on at a local watch party

The team will travel to Tucson on Thursday. Local fans who can't make the trip can attend a watch party at McKenzie River in America First Center to support the team's historic championship bid.

The Knight Hawks say the watch party admission is free. Those who wear Knight Hawks gear will receive free lodgepoles, and there will also be giveaways and raffles, the team says.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP using this link.