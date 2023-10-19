Vegas Knight Hawks extend head coach Mike Davis' contract through 2025

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks' head coach Mike Davis will stay in the valley even longer.

On Thursday, the team announced they have extended his contract through the 2025 Indoor Football League season.

Davis is the first head coach in Knight Hawks' history back in Aug. 2021. Since then, he has led the team to a record of 11-20.

"Mike Davis has been a great asset to the Vegas Knight Hawks and we're thrilled to extend his contract with the team," Foley Entertainment Group President and CEO Kerry Bubolz said. "We can't wait to see what the team does on the field under his leadership next season."

As of Thursday afternoon, the 2024 IFL season hasn't been announced.