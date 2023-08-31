Watch Now
Sports

Actions

How are your football skills? Vegas Knight Hawks hosting open tryouts

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Vegas Knight Hawks
Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 20:25:16-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Do you have what it takes to score a touchdown? How about sacking a quarterback or making a tough tackle? Then the Vegas Knight Hawks arena football team wants you.

The team is scheduled to hold open tryouts on Oct. 28 at Heritage Park in Henderson. That's located at 300 South Racetrack Road.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and it costs $80 to try out. Event organizers said they will accept cash only. The workout is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Mike Davis at MDavis@KnightHawksFootball.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH