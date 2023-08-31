How are your football skills? Vegas Knight Hawks hosting open tryouts

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Do you have what it takes to score a touchdown? How about sacking a quarterback or making a tough tackle? Then the Vegas Knight Hawks arena football team wants you.

The team is scheduled to hold open tryouts on Oct. 28 at Heritage Park in Henderson. That's located at 300 South Racetrack Road.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and it costs $80 to try out. Event organizers said they will accept cash only. The workout is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Mike Davis at MDavis@KnightHawksFootball.com.