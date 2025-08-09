Vegas Knight Hawks advance to the IFL National Championship after defeating the San Diego Strike Force

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks will advance to the IFL National Championship after defeating the San Diego Strike Force 74-68 on August 8 at their first playoff run in franchise history.
VEGAS WE DID IT FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/cmTdRWoOY4— Vegas Knight Hawks (@KnightHawksIFL) August 9, 2025
Ben Derby snagged the first points of the game with a field goal three minutes in, before the Strike Force took an early lead. Quentin Randolph caught both touchdowns for the Knight Hawks with San Diego still in the lead.
The second quarter saw CJ Windham Jr. put Vegas briefly in the lead, before San Diego reclaimed it with a long drive down the field.
WATCH | The Knight Hawks visit The Morning Blend ahead of their exciting win
Though the Strike Force stayed in the lead, Randolph continued to act as a fierce contender, catching his third touchdown of the half. CJ Jefferson caught his first score of the game after the one-minute warning.
Kicker Ben Derby tacked on two additional points, with Randolph scoring two more touchdowns to retake the lead. San Diego sent the game into overtime, where Ja'Rome Johnson won for Vegas.
I THINK WE NOT DONE YET pic.twitter.com/NspQFkXWBC— Vegas Knight Hawks (@KnightHawksIFL) August 9, 2025
The Knight Hawks are set to compete in the IFL National Championship on August 23 in Tuscon, Ariz.
