Vegas Born Indoor Football League team coming to Henderson in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Dollar Loan Center CEO Chuck Brennan say they are bringing an Indoor Football League expansion franchise to Henderson.

The team will play at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson starting in 2022.

"The guys are almost falling right into the stands. They're catching a ball and they're right into the first row so it's really fun," said Foley.

Foley says he's only been to one Indoor Football League game but he is sold. One selling point for fans is he says tickets will be affordable.

"This is not going to be an expensive ticket," Foley said. "This is going to be a little bit less than the Silver Knights charge for their tickets."

As for the name of the team, colors, logo -- Foley says everything has been chosen and it will be in line with the Knights branding, which rules one name out.

"It will not be the Rat Pack," Foley said with a smile.

The IFL team's co-owner, Chuck Brennan, said the timing couldn't be better in terms of when the arena will be complete and yearly scheduling with the Silver Knights.

"The season actually starts right after we're going to be done. We're going to be done in late February and the season actually starts in March and April so we're going to be the first sporting events in this venue at the Dollar Loan Center," said Brennan.

And if Bill Foley has it his way, the Las Vegas Aces would become the third team to call the Dollar Loan Center home.

"We've made a proposal to him and we hope that he would bring the Aces here. It's going to be a great venue. He kind of has to get ready, get going because he's got to build out some locker rooms but we have the space," said Foley.

