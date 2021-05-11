Las Vegas Aviators discuss Oakland A's possible move to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, says the team is monitoring the situation following news that Major League Baseball has instructed the A's to explore relocation options.

Speculation that the team might move to Vegas if it does not stay in Oakland was swift following the league's announcement.

President and COO of the minor league team, Don Logan, said in a statement:

"We value and enjoy our relationship with the Athletics. The Aviators goal is to continue to provide the best in fun, family-oriented entertainment at Las Vegas Ballpark to the fans of Southern Nevada. The announcement today by Major League Baseball doesn’t change our mission. We will continue to monitor the situation."

MLB released a statement earlier in the day expressing its longtime concern that the A's current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”

A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement he will honor MLB’s instructions but remains committed to continuing to pursue the waterfront ballpark proposed for construction in the city’s Howard Terminal location, close to the popular Jack London Square neighborhood.

The Las Vegas valley currently has three major league professional teams, the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, the NFL's Raiders and the WNBA's Aces, pus three minor league teams in MiLB's Aviators, USLC's Lights FC and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

The Associated Press and KTNV 13 Action News contributed to this report.

