WATCH: Mark Davis announces new president for Las Vegas Aces

Ross DiMattei
Davis says he's building a new practice facility for the Las Vegas Aces in Henderson and wants to pay the players more.
New owner Mark Davis unveils vision for Las Vegas Aces
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, who is also the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, held a press conference today to make several annoucements.

Davis announced during the press conference that approximately 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend Las Vegas Aces games, which is about the same as its season-ticket base.

Season ticket holders will receive free tickets and free parking as a thanks for their support in the past.

Davis also announced that the Aces will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise by starting an alumni association and welcoming a group of former players at each game.

Next, Davis announced that he has asked former LSU women’s coach Nikki Fargas to be the next president of the Las Vegas Aces.

