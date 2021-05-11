Las Vegas valley gaining another sports franchise: Indoor Football League

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced that team owner Bill Foley is purchasing an Indoor Football League expansion franchise.

Knights representatives say the deal is in partnership with Dollar Loan Center Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan to purchase the expansion franchise from the Indoor Football League that will be based in the Las Vegas valley and become the 18th team expected to play in the 2022 season, which will be the 14th season for the IFL.

Additional growth and expansion within the IFL is expected in the coming months, according to the team, and fans can place a deposit for season ticket packages for only $50 here.

The expansion franchise will begin to play during the 2022 IFL regular season and call Dollar Loan Center home, joining the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights as new tenants of the 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway just south of the 215 Beltway near The District at Green Valley Ranch.

The Dollar Loan Center is scheduled to complete construction in the spring of 2022.

Team representatives also released the below quotes following Tuesday's announcement:

“Ever since the Golden Knights first arrived in Las Vegas, our community has surpassed all expectations to set a new standard as one of the best new markets in the sports world,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “Our Indoor Football League franchise will reflect the qualities and culture created by the Golden Knights and the Silver Knights while giving the place we’re proud to call home an all-new #VegasBorn team to support with passion and enthusiasm.”

“Henderson is truly becoming a professional sports hub with the addition of an Indoor Football League franchise,” said Mayor Debra March. “The City applauds the Golden Knights continued investment in Henderson, which not only enhances the entertainment value and recreational opportunities offered to residents at the Dollar Loan Center but also benefits the many local businesses that support their teams.”

"Our league just got better today with the announcement of not only a great market in Vegas, but an even better ownership group,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “The IFL prides itself in attracting quality owners and Team Foley and Team Brennan sure fit that mold. We are looking forward to 2022 and the many ways this new franchise will contribute to our great league."

“Having the Indoor Football League call the Dollar Loan Center its home is the icing on the cake for this amazing project,” said DLC Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan. “Henderson has a new sports epicenter and it is at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. Mary and I are thrilled to partner with Mr. Foley to create the most exciting fan experience in the IFL.”

More information on the IFL can be found here.