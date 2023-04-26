Valley native Julian Strawther declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley native Julian Strawther is planning on entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

The league released a list of 242 players that have filed as early entry candidates, including Strawther.

According to NCAA rules, college players have until May 31 to decide if they want to take their chances in the draft or withdraw their name in order to retain their college eligibility.

Strawther just wrapped up his junior year at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

This will also be his second time declaring for the NBA Draft.

He graduated from Liberty High School and became their all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He scored 2,252 point with 839 rebounds. When he graduated, he was also sixth in all-time scoring and fourth in rebounding in the Nevada 4A division.

Strawther committed to Gonzaga as a four-star recruit.

He previously told Channel 13 that he feels the weight of the city on his shoulders as he tries to make the valley proud.

“Growing up in Vegas, [you] always have that weight on your shoulders that you're [the] Vegas kid," Strawther said. "Basketball is becoming a really big, big thing in Vegas so just to be one of the better players to come out of Vegas and be able to represent my city every time that I go on the court, it means a lot.”

With T-Mobile Arena hosting Sweet 16 games, Strawther hit a game-winning shot in front of his home crowd that led to a Gonzaga upset over UCLA.

It's a moment that students and staff at his alma mater said will live in their minds for a long time.

"Wow. I knew he could but he didn't think about it. He just shot it," Liberty High School basketball player, Javares Reid said.

"Our city can be put on the map," Liberty High School basketball player Angelo Kambala said. "Anyone can be like him so it's really cool."

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22.