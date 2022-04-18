Watch
Sports

Actions

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther, former Liberty High standout, declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Julian Strawther
Young Kwak/AP
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dixie State, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 97-63. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Julian Strawther
Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 14:21:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Liberty High School basketball standout Julian Strawther has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 6'7" Gonzaga guard made the announcement via his Instagram page on Monday.

"Playing in the NBA has been my dream for as long as I can remember," Strawther wrote. "After talking to my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft."

Strawther was a standout at Liberty High in Henderson, becoming the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He left high school as the sixth all-time leader in scoring and fourth in rebounding in the Nevada 4A record books.

He committed to Gonzaga as a four-star recruit and started in 31 of 32 games for the university's 2021-22 campaign.

Strawther recently told 13 Action News how proud he is of his Vegas roots.

"Basketball is becoming a really big, big thing in Vegas," Strawther said. "So just to be one of the better players to come out of Vegas and be able to represent my city every time that I go on the court, it means a lot.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH