Liberty High School reacts to alumni Julian Strawther's Sweet 16 game winning shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was the shot heard around Las Vegas. The Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins during March Madness.

What's poetic about the winning moment was that the shot maker, Julian Strawther, is also a Henderson native and a Liberty High School alumni.

The entire school was amazed by an all-time March Madness moment. Some say they still can't get over it.

"I don't know that I can walk down one hallway here today and somebody say, 'Hey Mr. Bellow did you see the game...oh my gosh Julian's shot," Liberty High School Principal Derek Bellow said. "Everybody's just tremendously excited, and I think more than anything else just tremendously proud."

"I was just kind of in awe," said Liberty High School basketball player, Carlos Bradley. "Like I thought it was pretty crazy that he hit that in his home town."

"Wow, I knew he could but he didn't think about it. He just shot it," said Liberty High School basketball player, Javares Reid.

"I knew that as soon as it left his hands it was going In," said Liberty High School, basketball player Angelo Kambala.

Current basketball players at Liberty say Strawther is an inspiration.

"He's definitely set a really good example, especially at Liberty," said Liberty High School basketball player, Dedan Thomas Jr.. "Before I came to Liberty, he would talk to me always trying to convince me how good I would do here."

It's not just players In awe of Strawther's shot. Holly Nash is a math teacher at Liberty.

She didn't have Strawther as a student, but she is a fan!

"I could not believe It," Nash said. "It was like Steph Curry was shooting that, it was perfect. It was beautiful and he knew he had it."

Strawther will be playing in Las Vegas one more time tomorrow in the Elite 8 against Uconn, and his fans will be cheering him on.

"It gets to show all the other kids and like the younger kids as well that like our city can be put on the map," Kambala said. "Anyone can be like him, so like It's really cool."