Liberty High School alumni, Zags Julian Strawther drafted by Denver Nuggets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It took just over three hours, and thankfully sped up a bit toward the end, but the first round of the NBA draft is complete.

Liberty High School alumni and Gonzaga Bulldogs player is now with NBA champs, the Denver Nuggets.

Julian Strawther was the 29th pick at the 2023 NBA Draft.

The final pick was Missouri's Kobe Brown by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The second round goes much more quickly. There's only two minutes between picks instead of five minutes between selections in Round 1, and no long family hugging sessions since most players selected in Round 2 aren't physically present at the draft. And there's only 28 picks, since two second-rounders were forfeited.

Philadelphia and Chicago were stripped of their second-round picks after the league found they broke rules last summer by talking to free agents too early. The 76ers had next year's second-round pick stripped for the same reason.