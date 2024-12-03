UNLV to go for history in Friday's Mountain West Championship rematch at Boise State

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stage is set for a Group of Five conference heavyweight bout of historic proportions.

No. 19 UNLV will visit No. 10 Boise State in the Mountain West Championship on Friday evening with the winner expected to take one of twelve spots in the expanded College Football Playoff.

The Rebels have already enjoyed a milestone season: Ranked at an all-time high 19th in the new AP poll, making consecutive Mountain West title games for the first time and – at 10-2 – having double-digit wins for the first time since 1984.

But the Rebs aren't finished yet. A rematch of last year's Mountain West title game is still ahead against Heisman candidate, running back Ashton Jeanty and the Broncos.

"I think we got the top two teams playing each other in our conference for the championship," UNLV head coach Barry Odom told media on Monday.

"Whoever wins the game will be in the college football playoff. How exciting that is to be in the month of December and have that as a real opportunity and a goal."

Boise State beat UNLV 44-20 in last year's Mountain West title game at Allegiant Stadium. The Broncos returned to Las Vegas in October and handed the Rebels their sole conference loss this season in October, Boise beating UNLV 29-24.

Ranked at No. 22 in last week's CFP poll while Boise State sat at No. 11, UNLV awaits their new ranking that will be revealed Tuesday night when the new poll comes out.

One win away from competing for a national championship in the CFP, the Rebels have put Las Vegas in the college football conversation everywhere.

"It means everything to represent this city," UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard said.

"Las Vegas has shown up big time, especially for home games. They've poured into me. I feel like this is my second home now. I'm going to go give every last ounce of energy I got for this city and hopefully we make them proud."

"We're at our highest peak of being motivated right now," UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III said. "The records we've broken and the things we've been able to accomplish as a team. Continue to focus, lock in, become a closer team therefore we can make our dreams come true."

The Scarlet and Gray have won four straight games since falling to Boise State, most recently dominating their cross-state rival UNR 38-14 to keep the Fremont Cannon.

The Rebels believe they're playing their best football at the right time.

"We're playing very confident football," Woodard said. "We know exactly what we're doing. Everyone is playing at their highest level and it's at the perfect time."

"We know what's at stake," UNLV safety Jalen Catalon said. "We know exactly what we're going up against. It's a great team. It'll be a great battle, a great war. If we execute and do our things, I don't see why we can't end up on top."

With the Rebels on the cusp of a playoff bid, students are rallying behind their team.

"​Vegas is already a high energy city in general. But having our college football team, the Rebels, going to the playoffs? That's going to be unmatched energy," UNLV student and Vegas native Tarrance Bynum Jr. told Channel 13. "It'd be a good look for Vegas, a good look for the team, and a good look for the school."

UNLV and Boise State kick off on Friday evening at 5 p.m.