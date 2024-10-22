Energy high on UNLV campus ahead of Rebels' homecoming test vs. Boise State

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The record-setting 2024 UNLV Rebels will be put to the test in their homecoming game Friday night.

In a game circled on Rebels fans' calendars — and what's maybe the biggest UNLV football game in decades — #17 Boise State comes to Las Vegas for a rematch of last year's Mountain West championship, which the Broncos won 44-20.

The Rebels are off the heels of beating Oregon State last week, marking a program-record third win over a Power Four conference team this season. With their only blemish being an overtime loss to Syracuse, UNLV has started 4-0 on the road for the first time.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters was on UNLV campus for Monday's kickoff pep rally as the student body kicked off a week of homecoming festivities. Rebels faithful have enjoyed seeing the program.

"It's a nice feeling to finally have pride in our school and really be able to represent UNLV," UNLV student Seth said.

"The last few years have been pretty good, pretty decent, but this year's finally giving us that oomf we needed. I'm happy, for sure."

"It's pretty cool to have a successful football season," UNLV student Vivian said. "Definitely proud being able to flex that on other teams... It's very energetic on campus."

"Ever since they've been bringing those players from Arkansas, they've been whoopin,'" UNLV student Ken said. "(Quarterback) Hajj Malik-Williams all the way!"

UNLV gears up for a heavyweight tilt with Heisman hopeful running back Ashton Jeanty and the 5-1 Broncos. The winner claims sole possession of the top spot in Mountain West Conference standings and the upper hand in pursuit of a College Football Playoff bid.

"Don't make it bigger than it needs to be but understand the moment they've earned, they've created not only for themselves but for our program and for our conference," head coach Barry Odom said Monday.

"The exposure, this platform, this is what I worked for," UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams said.

"I'm not making it more than what it is. It's a big game. This is what I worked for, so it's time to go out there and work and play."

"We know it's a big game and we're ready for a big game," UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard said. "We're going to step up to that challenge. Boise is a really good team. This team's fired up; it's going to be a good atmosphere. We're excited to be at home"

The Rebels take on the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.