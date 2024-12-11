Here are the Mountain West teams UNLV football will face in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV football will play four Mountain West teams in 2025 that it did not face this season, as the conference announced future opponents on Tuesday.

The Rebels will host Hawai’i, Air Force, New Mexico, and Utah State at Allegiant Stadium next fall. They will then travel to face Boise State, Colorado State and Wyoming.

The Rebels will head to Reno for the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon vs. UNR.

UNLV did not play AFA, UNM, CSU and Wyoming in 2024.

Dates of games are typically announced by the MW in late February or early March.

Those eight MW games round out UNLV’s full schedule as four non-conference dates are set. The Rebels, ranked 24th and getting ready to take on Cal in the LA Bowlon Dec. 18, will welcome UCLA on Sept. 6 and Idaho State one week later.

UNLV will open the season on Aug. 30 at Sam Houston State and close the non-conference slate on Sept. 20 at Miami (OH).

As of now, new interim head coach Del Alexander will lead the 2025 season as former head coach Barry Odom said his goodbyes to Las Vegas— hoping on a flight to Purdue. He accepted a head coaching position with the Boilermakers.

