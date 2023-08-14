Blood drive donors receive two free tickets to UNLV football's home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kicking off the season with a good cause.

On Monday, the UNLV Athletics department announced they're partnering up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive and all donors will receive two free tickets to see the Rebels' home opener against Bryant University at Allegiant Stadium.

"It's an opportunity for our department and our fans to come together and make a big impact on the community by donating blood and helping those in need," UNLV head football coach Barry Odom said. "The Red Cross does very important work and we're honored to be able to help contribute to their mission."

The event will be at the Thomas & Mack Center on Aug. 31. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can reserve your preferred time slots in advance by registering here.

UNLV will take the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first game of the season on Sept. 2.

