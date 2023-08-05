UNLV football holds first practice of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rebels are back. UNLV's first day of football camp is officially in the books. Barry Odom is the new head coach and with that comes a new team culture.

RELATED LINK: 100-Yards with Tina Nguyen: UNLV head football coach Barry Odom

The beauty about the start of football season is that no team is exactly the same as it was last season and everyone has a clean slate. The Rebels have not been to a bowl game since 2013 but Odom said he is confident he can change that and that starts with everyone doing their part.

"We've got 110 guys. We need every single one of them to develop," Odom said. "We need every single one of them to understand what their role is and then try to make them ... and give them a student-athlete experience that they don't want to go anywhere else. Everything they want to achieve, we're going to get done here."

The players are already acclimating to their new leadership. Rebels defensive back Johnathan Baldwin and quarterback Doug Brumfield said they have enjoyed being coached by Odom so far. They said they already noticed a difference in the building and feel like they can take a huge step forward this season.

"I can just say the mental standpoint is different and we all want to win," Baldwin said.

"The biggest thing, to me, is definitely attitude," Brumfield said. "It's more aggressive towards our goal. It's more proactive. It feels like we're all working towards the same goal now."

The Rebels will have their first game Saturday, Sept. 2nd when they face Bryant University at Allegiant Stadium.

RELATED LINK: UNLV Football releases 2023 schedule