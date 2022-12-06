UNLV hires Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom to coach Rebels football

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV will hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as its next head football coach, the school's athletics department announced.

He would be the 13th head football coach in program history after Marcus Arroyo was fired last week. Arroyo went 7-23 in his three seasons coaching the Rebels.

Odom previous was head coach at Missouri for four seasons and owned a 25-25 record. He was fired in 2019 and picked up as defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

UNLV players will meet this afternoon, KTNV is told. Athletics officials are expected to make an official head coaching announcement soon.