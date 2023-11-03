Watch Now
UNLV basketball's Kalib Boone suspended from season opener

Kalib Boone
Posted at 2:05 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 17:19:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A UNLV basketball player is being suspended ahead of the season opener.

On Friday, the athletic department announced that senior forward Kalib Boone will miss the Runnin' Rebels' game on Wednesday, Nov. 8 against Southern at the Thomas & Mack Center.

According to UNLV, Boone will be eligible to return to the lineup for UNLV's game on Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Stetson.

The university did not give a reason for the suspension.

Boone transferred to UNLV this summer after player at Oklahoma State from 2019-2023.

The fifth-year senior was arrested last month for allegedly driving under the influence. An arrest report states he crashed a vehicle near South Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue and that he failed a field sobriety test.

Boone is facing DUI charges and his next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

