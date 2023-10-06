Police report: UNLV basketball player left bar, was trying to change lanes when he crashed car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are coming to light after a UNLV basketball player was arrested last weekend for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to an impaired driving report, Las Vegas police said the incident happened on Sunday at 3:52 a.m. at South Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue.

The report states Kalib Boone told officers he had left a bar called We All Scream, which is located in Downtown Las Vegas. He said he was driving the vehicle southbound and attempted to merge into his left lane. However, Boone said he spotted another car in that lane at the last second, jerked the wheel, and crashed his car.

Police said Boone's Audi had damage to the sides of the vehicle and that it was facing southbound in a northbound U-turn/turn lane.

According to the report, officers asked Boone is he had anything to drink or smoke and he said no. That's when police asked him to complete a field sobriety test, which Boone failed. Boone was then arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Court documents state Boone is facing DUI charges and is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 7.