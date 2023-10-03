Watch Now
UNLV basketball recruit arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges, court documents reveal

Kalib Boone
Posted at 7:44 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 11:01:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A UNLV basketball recruit was arrested this weekend after allegedly driving under the influence, court documents reveal.

Kalib Boone, 22, is facing misdemeanor DUI charges following his arrest on Sunday, according to court documents.

Boone signed with the UNLV basketball team earlier this year after spending the past four seasons as a forward for Oklahoma State.

Officials from the UNLV Athletics Department released a statement regarding the incident on Tuesday, saying, “We are aware that there was an incident and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Boone is due in court on Wednesday, February 7, 2023.

