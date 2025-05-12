Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Today in Vegas sports: Aces star announces children's book + trolling Oilers fans in Edmonton

Generic Sports Locker Room
KTNV
Generic Sports Locker Room
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In today's Las Vegas sports news:

  • A Las Vegas Aces star is becoming an author.
  • The Las Vegas Aces continue their roster cuts
  • PKWY Tavern trolls Oilers fans in Edmonton.
Las Vegas Aces Logo

“Pancake’s Passport”

Las Vegas Aces’ Megan Gustafson is taking her talents beyond the court and branching out into the world of writing.

The Aces center announced on social media Monday that she’s releasing a children’s book called “Pancake’s Passport.”

Gustafson says the book combines her three great joys: traveling the world, her faith, and her lovable Corgi, Pancake.

“No journey has been sweeter than the ones I take with Pancake by my side,” Gustafson said. “'Pancake’s Passport' is more than just a story. It’s an invitation to dream big, embrace new experiences, and see the world through a lens of kindness, curiosity and faith.”

Gustafson says “Pancake’s Passport” will hit bookstores on August 20.

Roster cuts

The Las Vegas Aces waived Deja Kelly on Monday.

Kelly shined during training camp for the Aces, even scoring a last-second basket in the team’s preseason finale to give Las Vegas an 85-84 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The undrafted rookie is expected to continue her WNBA journey after leaving a strong impression during the preseason.

BANNERS.png

Trolling Edmonton

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs heat up, so does the taunting.

Local Las Vegas eatery PKWY Tavern is trolling Oilers fans with a billboard campaign in Edmonton, reminding them of the Vegas Golden Knights’ dramatic Game 3 win on Saturday.

Winger Reilly Smith scored a game-winning goal on Edmonton with 0.4 seconds left on the clock, preventing the Oilers from taking a 3-0 series lead.

The Knights look to even the series Monday night in Game 4. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.

Untitled design (52).png

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights superfan attends 600+ practices to support team and fans

Taylor Rocha

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer