Today in Vegas sports: Aces star announces children's book + trolling Oilers fans in Edmonton

Las Vegas Aces’ Megan Gustafson is taking her talents beyond the court and branching out into the world of writing.

The Aces center announced on social media Monday that she’s releasing a children’s book called “Pancake’s Passport.”

Gustafson says the book combines her three great joys: traveling the world, her faith, and her lovable Corgi, Pancake.

“No journey has been sweeter than the ones I take with Pancake by my side,” Gustafson said. “'Pancake’s Passport' is more than just a story. It’s an invitation to dream big, embrace new experiences, and see the world through a lens of kindness, curiosity and faith.”

Gustafson says “Pancake’s Passport” will hit bookstores on August 20.

The Las Vegas Aces waived Deja Kelly on Monday.

Kelly shined during training camp for the Aces, even scoring a last-second basket in the team’s preseason finale to give Las Vegas an 85-84 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The undrafted rookie is expected to continue her WNBA journey after leaving a strong impression during the preseason.

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs heat up, so does the taunting.

Local Las Vegas eatery PKWY Tavern is trolling Oilers fans with a billboard campaign in Edmonton, reminding them of the Vegas Golden Knights’ dramatic Game 3 win on Saturday.

Winger Reilly Smith scored a game-winning goal on Edmonton with 0.4 seconds left on the clock, preventing the Oilers from taking a 3-0 series lead.

The Knights look to even the series Monday night in Game 4. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.