Vegas Golden Knights bounce back against Edmonton Oilers in Game 3

Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025 Schedule (VGK vs Oilers) Game 3
Vegas Golden Knights battle the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the second-round in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PT.
AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just 0.4 seconds to spare, the Vegas Golden Knights win, 4-3, against the Edmonton Oilers. Reilly Smith scored the goal, leading the Golden Knights to victory.

The Edmonton Oilers currently lead the series 2-1 against the Golden Knights.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are aiming to shift momentum in Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last time out

On Thursday night's game against the Oilers, the Golden Knights lost in overtime, 5-4, in game 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Keys to the game

In spite of losing in game 2, Mark Stone emphasized the team's improvement throughout each game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke on how different players could fill bigger roles to help change the tides in game 3.

