LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice at City National Arena, superfan Kat Craner is rarely far behind.

Known affectionately as “Kat the Hockey Mom,” Craner has become a familiar face at team practices and morning skates. She’s attended more than 600 sessions since 2018, missing fewer than 30.

Golden Knights superfan attends 600+ practices to support team and fans

“They wait for it,” Craner said of the fans who tune in to her livestreams. “So I think it means a lot to them.”

What began as a simple favor during the Golden Knights’ inaugural playoff run has evolved into a daily ritual. Craner, a Lyft driver, started filming practices to help a friend who couldn’t make it to the rink. Word spread quickly, and soon, others began watching too.

“I started doing it during the playoffs for a friend who had trouble getting here,” she said.

Despite knee problems that require her to use a walker, Craner brings a 15-pound chair with her to each practice so she can record comfortably from her usual spot.

Craner smiled when asked if attending practice every day ever feels like work: “Yeah,” she said. “It kind of is.”

Her dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. On her 600th practice, the team surprised her with a custom jersey.

“They just came up behind me and tapped me on the shoulder,” Craner said. “I had a sign that said it was my 600th. They gave me a jersey and thanked me… and I cried.”

Though her son is now an adult, Craner wears her “hockey mom” nickname with pride. She’s formed bonds with both fans and players—many of whom know her by name.

“I have so many friends now,” she said. “It just gives us all something to come together and do a lot.”

For Craner, showing up isn’t about content. It’s about connection.

“It’s completely changed my life,” she said. “I’m a totally different person than I was before I started coming into hockey.”

